NDA Seat Sharing In Bihar: BJP To Contest On 17 Seats, JD(U) & LJP (Ram Vilas) Gets 16 And 5 Seats

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A head of the Lok Sabha polls, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced its seat-sharing deal in Bihar .The BJP will contest on 17 seats in Bihar, while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United will contest 16 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) led by Chirag Paswan will run for five seats, while the Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) of Jitan Ram Manjhi and the RLM of Upendra Kushwaha will each receive one seat.

Among the important seats where the BJP will field candidates are Pashchim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Aurangabad, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Maharajganj, Saran, Begusarai, Nawada, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Aara, Buxar, and Sasaram.

The JD(U) will run for office for the following seats: Banka, Munger, Nalanda, Jehanabad, Sheohar, Purnia, Madhepura, Gopalganj, Siwan, Bhagalpur, Sitamadhi, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Kishanganj, Katihar, and Purnia. In addition, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) of Chirag Paswan will run for five seats: Jamui, Vaishali, Samastipur, Hajipur, and Khagariya.

The Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) to contest only the Gaya seat while Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) will fight the Karakat seat.

The seat-sharing arrangement was announced by Vinod Tawde, BJP's General Secretary, at a joint press conference held by members of the Bihar NDA alliance.

The Election Commission declared on Saturday that there would be seven phases to the Lok Sabha elections, which will take place from April 19 to June 1. The seven phases are scheduled for April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. On June 4, the election results will be released.