(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Since Vladimir Putin took office as Russian President in 1999, Russia has experienced significant transformations across various economic and social indicators. A thorough analysis of key metrics from 1999 to 2023 highlights substantial growth in GDP, a notable reduction in inflation rates and debt levels, significant increases in pension amounts and income per month, and a remarkable rise in gold forex reserves.

Russia's GDP has witnessed a remarkable ascent, surging from $195 billion in 1999 to $2,215 billion in 2023, demonstrating robust economic expansion under Putin's leadership. This growth is mirrored in GDP per person, which rose from $1,330 in 1999 to $14,403 in 2023, representing a substantial improvement in individual economic well-being.

Inflation rates have significantly decreased from 36.56 percent in 1999 to 3.51 percent in 2023, showcasing enhanced economic stability and management during Putin's tenure. Additionally, Russia's debt levels relative to GDP have seen a notable decline, dropping from 92.1 percent in 1999 to 23 percent in 2023, reflecting prudent fiscal policies and debt reduction efforts.

On the social front, there have been positive developments in pension amounts and income per month. Pensions have increased from 449 Rubles in 1999 to 19,320 Rubles in 2023, indicating a commitment to improving social welfare. Similarly, income per month has surged from 1,523 Rubles in 1999 to 65,094 Rubles in 2023, signifying rising standards of living.

Moreover, Russia's gold forex reserves have experienced a remarkable rise, growing from $12.6 billion in 1999 to a substantial $600.8 billion in 2023, highlighting the country's strengthened financial position and reserves.

The above data analysis showcases the significant progress and economic resilience achieved during Vladimir Putin's presidency, shaping Russia's trajectory and enhancing the well-being of its citizens. However, a growing displeasure in Russia among the domestic audience has come as a challenge for Putin. The leader despite a growing discontent won the general election on Monday.