PM Modi Will Be Re-Elected In Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections: Surprising Praise From Pakistanis (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As India gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024,

a surprising chorus of praise emerges from across the border in Pakistan. Pakistani citizens, often perceived as adversaries to India's political leadership, have expressed admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in India's development, particularly in the Information Technology (IT) sector.

The sentiment, though unexpected, underscores a shared recognition of India's progress under Prime Minister Modi's tenure. While political tensions have historically characterized the relationship between India and Pakistan, this acknowledgment highlights a nuanced understanding among certain Pakistani citizens, transcending national boundaries.

The IT sector, a cornerstone of India's economic growth, has flourished significantly during Prime Minister Modi's regime. His government's policies, including initiatives such as "Digital India," have propelled India's IT industry onto the global stage, attracting investments and fostering innovation. Pakistani observers, cognizant of India's strides in technology and digital infrastructure, have lauded these developments as indicative of Modi's leadership prowess.

"India has developed a lot under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. IT sector has got a major boost in India during his regime. PM Modi will be re-elected in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," underscored several Pakistani citizens in a video that has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter.

Asserting that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is fully prepared for the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi recently slammed the opposition as "rudderless" and "issueless" and expressed confidence about retaining power.

Following the Election Commission's announcement of the seven-phase schedule for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday, PM Modi took to social media platform X to emphasize the remarkable transformation India has undergone during his government's tenure of 10 years.

In a series of posts, he underscored the "glorious turnaround" the nation has experienced and reiterated the ruling alliance's commitment to approaching the electorate based on its demonstrated track record of effective governance and service delivery across various sectors.

"The biggest festival of democracy is here! EC has announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates. We, the BJP-NDA, are fully prepared for elections," he said with the hashtag 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar'.

Expressing unwavering confidence in securing victory in the upcoming polls, the prime minister affirmed that the battle against poverty and corruption would intensify at an accelerated pace during his anticipated third term. He emphasized a robust commitment to advancing social justice, indicating a strong focus on this aspect of governance. Highlighting the substantial agenda ahead, he iterated that there is ample work to be undertaken in the forthcoming term.

"The last decade was about filling gaps created by those who ruled for 70 years. It was also about instilling a spirit of self-confidence that yes, India can become prosperous and self-reliant. We will build on this spirit," Modi said.

"We are going to work towards making India the third largest global economy. We will further cement our effort for fulfilling the dreams of the youth."

Prime Minister Modi asserted that a decade ago, prior to the BJP assuming power at the Centre, Indian citizens felt betrayed and disenchanted due to what he described as the "pathetic governance" of the INDI Alliance. He highlighted that every sector was marred by scandals and policy stagnation, leading to global skepticism about India's prospects. However, he emphasized that since then, there has been a remarkable transformation, characterizing it as a "glorious turnaround."

Taking a dig at the opposition, he remarked that it lacks direction and substantial issues to address.

"All they can do is abuse us and practise vote-bank politics. Their dynastic approach and attempts to divide society are not being accepted. Equally hurting them is their corruption track record. People don't want such leadership," Modi said.

Powered by 140 crore Indians, the nation is creating new records of development, he added.

"We have become the fifth largest economy and crores of people have been freed from poverty. Our schemes have reached all parts of India and the emphasis on saturation has yielded great results," Modi said.

He stated that the populace is observing the impact of a resolute, concentrated, and outcome-driven government, expressing their desire for further such governance.

"That is why from every corner of India, cutting across all sections of society, the people are saying in one voice- 'Ab Ki Baar, 400 Paar'," he said.

Modi remarked that he envisions the next five years as a period marked by collective determination to craft a roadmap shaping India's trajectory for the next millennium. His aim is to position India as a beacon of prosperity, comprehensive development, and global leadership.

Expressing gratitude, he emphasized that he draws immense strength from the blessings of the populace, particularly from segments including the underprivileged, farmers, youth, and women. Their acknowledgment of being part of Modi's family fills him with joy and propels him to redouble his efforts towards the realization of a developed India.

Now is the era to make it happen and "together we will," he said, underlining his slogan "yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai".