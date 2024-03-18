Indian Navy's Remotely Piloted Aircraft Crashes

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) A Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) of the Indian Navy crashed on Monday during a routine training sortie, an official said.
The Navy said that at around 5 p.m., an RPA/ Searcher, during a routine training sortie at INS Garuda, Kochi, crashed one mile short of the runway.
No injuries or damage to property was reported, an official said.
A specialist team was dispatched to the site to check the condition of the crashed RPA.
The Navy said that an inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered.
MENAFN18032024000231011071ID1107991475
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.