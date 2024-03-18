Indian Navy's Remotely Piloted Aircraft Crashes

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) A Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) of the Indian Navy crashed on Monday during a routine training sortie, an official said.

The Navy said that at around 5 p.m., an RPA/ Searcher, during a routine training sortie at INS Garuda, Kochi, crashed one mile short of the runway.

No injuries or damage to property was reported, an official said.

A specialist team was dispatched to the site to check the condition of the crashed RPA.

The Navy said that an inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered.