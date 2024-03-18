BMC Commissioner, Other Maha Officials Yet To Be Transferred Despite EC Order

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) The Maharashtra government is yet to comply with the Election Commission of India's (ECI) direction to transfer BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, and other Additional Commissioners, and Deputy Commissioners of municipal bodies.

State government sources said that the legislature has passed a law relating to all transfers and promotions, and the competent authority under the act is the Chief Minister who will ultimately take a call on the Election Commission's directive.

There was no formal order issued by the state government till late Monday night on the transfers of Chahal, other Additional Commissioners, and Deputy Commissioners, not only from BMC alone but from other civic bodies too, who have served more than three years in their present posting or are posted in their home districts.

Incidentally, Chahal has completed almost three and a half years in the BMC.

The state government will send the compliance report to the ECI by Tuesday evening.

EC Secretary S.K. Das, in a letter dated March 18 to state Chief Secretary Nitin Kareer, a copy of which is with IANS, reminded him that the state government did not comply with the order dated December 21, 2023, saying that no officer connected directly with elections shall be allowed to continue in the present district (revenue district) of her or his home district or if he or she has completed three years in that district during last four years or would be completing 3 years on or before June 30.

He further stated that while calculating the period of three years, promotion to a post within the district is to be counted. Das also said that the poll panel's instructions cover the officers deputed in municipal corporations.

"The Government of Maharashtra did not comply with the order and, instead through a letter dated January 15, 2024, sought clarification if these instructions are also applicable to the Divisional Commissioners, Municipal Commissioners, Additional Commissioners, and Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishads," he added.

The EC said it has already clarified its position in this regard through the letter of December 2023.

"However, till late, the state government of Maharashtra has not transferred some of the Municipal Commissioners, Additional Municipal Commissioners, and Deputy Municipal Commissioners who are covered under the Commission's transfer/posting policy," he added. '

"Now, therefore the Commission conveys displeasure to the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra and directs him to immediately transfer Iqbal Chahal, BMC Commissioner, from his present post," Das said in his letter.

He has asked the Chief Secretary to convey the compliance report to the Commission by 5 p.m. on March 19.

Sources said that the government will send its compliance report by Tuesday evening.