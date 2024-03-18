1.48 Lakh Voters With Disabilities In Haryana: Poll Official

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, March 18 (IANS) Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal on Monday said there are approximately 1.48 lakh voters with disabilities in the state.

The official said that the Election Commission has made special provisions at polling stations to facilitate voting for individuals with disabilities and those aged 85 and above.

He said the Education Department plays a crucial role in elections since most polling stations are located within schools.

"Teachers should give information regarding the election process to students and encourage them to raise awareness among their parents and others about the importance of voting. On voting day, when parents come to cast their votes, students should accompany them, take a selfie together, and upload it," he added.

The Election Commission's goal is to ensure that every eligible voter in the country exercises their franchise and actively participates in the elections.

The state will go to the polls for 10 Lok Sabha seats on May 25.