Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Returns To Tihar Jail As SC Refuses Bail

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) AAP leader and former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was back in the Tihar Jail on Monday, hours after the Supreme Court rejected his regular bail plea in a money laundering case.

Jain departed his residence in Saraswati Vihar, in north Delhi, at around 6 p.m. to surrender at the jail.

Confirming Jain's return to Tihar, a jail official said that he reached the jail in the evening.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the regular bail petition filed by the Aam Aadmi Party leader. It also refused to entertain the request made by Jain's counsel seeking a week's time and ordered the AAP leader to surrender to jail authorities immediately.