PM Modi Accorded Rousing Reception In Coimbatore

Chennai, March 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a rousing welcome at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Scores of people lined up on both sides of the road and showered the Prime Minister and his cavalcade with flower petals, with slogans of 'Modi, Modi', 'Meendum Modi' (Modi Again), and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' filling the air.

PM Modi was seen atop a decorated vehicle with Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai and Union Minister L. Murugan on either side.

Several people were seen wearing saffron caps and saffron shirts to welcome the Prime Minister. Some were also seen showering flower petals from the rooftops of their buildings on PM Modi's cavalcade, which traversed a distance of 2.5 km from the Sai Baba Colony to RS Puram.

There was heavy deployment of security forces for the Prime Minister's roadshow, with more than 5,000 policemen deployed for the event.