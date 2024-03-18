Leaving Telangana With A Heart Full Of Memories: Tamilisai Soundarajan

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, March 18 (IANS) Tamilisai Soundararajan, who resigned as Telangana Governor on Monday, said she was leaving the state with a heart full of memories of an amazing journey.

In a message to the people of Telangana, Soundararajan said that while stepping down as Governor, she was overwhelmed with many emotions.

"Serving this wonderful state has given me happiness. Above all, I was impressed by the warmth of my brothers and sisters in Telangana," she said.

Soundararajan, who is reportedly looking at an active political role in Telangana by contesting Lok Sabha elections, stated that ever since she took up the responsibilities of Governor, people of Telangana treated her as their sister.

"I can't fully express in words how much your unwavering support, love and affection has touched my heart," she said in an open letter to people.

Soundararajan said every moment she shared with people left an indelible impression on her.

"We worked together for the development of Telangana. We together celebrated Bonalu, Bathukamma and other festivals. Your unwavering support and camaraderie is a constant inspiration to me," she said.

"As I bid farewell to the post of Governor, I express my deepest gratitude to each one of you. Thank you for your unwavering support and treating me like your elder sister," she said, adding that her love for the people of Telangana would be eternal.

Earlier, a statement from Raj Bhavan said the Governor of Telangana and Lt Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan tendered her resignation with immediate effect.

She submitted the resignation to President, Droupadi Murmu.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, the former president of BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, took over as the first woman governor of Telangana in 2019.

She was subsequently given the charge of Lt Governor of Puducherry.