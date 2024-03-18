Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Holds Meeting With Political Parties

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, March 18 (IANS) Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C. on Monday convened a meeting with representatives of major political parties to discuss essential aspects of the upcoming elections.

During the session, he provided detailed insights into the election process, highlighting key statistics such as the total number of voters (2,12,71,246), including men (1,11,92,959), women (1,00,77,543), transgenders (744), persons with disabilities (1,57,257), overseas voters (1,597) and the number of polling stations (24,433).

Additionally, he informed them about recent provisions allowing persons with disabilities voters and individuals aged 85 and above to opt for voting at home.

Regarding electronic voting machine (EVM) availability, Sibin C said the state boasts 150 per cent availability, ensuring a surplus of 50 per cent more than required.

Furthermore, he assured that all polling stations would be equipped with essential facilities such as ramps, water supply, proper lighting arrangements, and toilets.

He emphasised that all polling stations would be conveniently located within two km of voters' addresses.

He also outlined key provisions of the Model Code of Conduct, stressing that political parties and candidates must refrain from hate speech, religious or caste-based vote solicitation, personal attacks on opponents, or criticism based on unverified reports.

He further emphasised the necessity of obtaining prior permission from district authorities for meetings and other events.

Polling for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in the last of the seven-phase elections on June 1 and votes counted on June 4.