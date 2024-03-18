IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Name Luke Wood As Replacement For The Injured Jason Behrendorff

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Mumbai Indians (MI) have named Luke Wood as replacement for the injured Jason Behrendorff for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.
Wood – a left-arm pacer – has played 5 T20Is for England, in addition to 2 ODIs, and has 8 T20I wickets against his name, the IPL statement read.
Wood will join MI for INR 50 lakh.
MENAFN18032024000231011071ID1107991151
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.