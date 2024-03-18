               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Name Luke Wood As Replacement For The Injured Jason Behrendorff


3/18/2024 11:30:05 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Mumbai Indians (MI) have named Luke Wood as replacement for the injured Jason Behrendorff for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Wood – a left-arm pacer – has played 5 T20Is for England, in addition to 2 ODIs, and has 8 T20I wickets against his name, the IPL statement read.

Wood will join MI for INR 50 lakh.

