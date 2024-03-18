Stocks in Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Calibre Mining Corp.

3/18/2024 - 9:54 AM EST - Africa Oil Corp. : Has made a cash offer to acquire from minority shareholders in Impact Oil and Gas Limited up to 8.0% of the issued shares in Impact. The Offer is made at a price of $0.728 U.S. per Impact share, for a consideration of up to approximately $64 million U.S., which implies a valuation of $805 million U.S. for 100% of the issued share capital of Impact. Africa Oil currently holds a 31.1% shareholding in Impact.

