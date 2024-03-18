(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Meta Probed for Illicit Drug Sales
Super Micro Computer Joins The S&P 500 Index
Nvidia To Launch New Chips At Developer Conference
Nio to Unveil Mass Market Brand Soon
Adobe's Stock Falls 12% As Guidance Disappoints Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts
Baystreet Staf - Monday, March 18, 2024
Berkshire Hathaway Buys Back $2.3 Billion Of Own Stock Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A / BRK.B) has bought back $2.3 billion U.S. of its own stock in this year's first quarter through March 6.
The company led by famed investor Warren Buffett has repurchased about 3,800 of its Class A shares so far in 2024, according to information made available in the company's latest proxy statement.
The recent stock buybacks are an acceleration from the $2.2 billion U.S. of stock that Berkshire repurchased in the fourth and final quarter of 2023.
At the current pace, Berkshire is on track to buyback about $3 billion U.S. of its own stock in the current first quarter of the year.
Analysts and investors carefully watch the pace of Berkshire's stock buybacks for an indication of whether Buffett views the stock as cheaply valued.
Buffett has said that he alone determines the pace of Berkshire stock repurchases and that he is price conscious when making decisions.
Berkshire Hathaway's stock has performed well lately. Year-to-date, the company's more expensive Class A shares are up 12% and trading at $618,133.70 U.S.
The Class A stock has never split, helping to account for the high price.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN18032024000212011056ID1107990916
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.