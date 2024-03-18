(MENAFN- Baystreet) Meta Probed for Illicit Drug Sales

Nvidia To Launch New Chips At Developer Conference Nvidia (NVDA) is widely expected to unveil powerful new microchips at its developer conference this week.The company's chief executive officer (CEO) Jensen Huang is reportedly planning to introduce the new products during an afternoon keynote address he's delivering today (March 18).The new microchips and software will help determine whether Nvidia can maintain its leadership position in the red-hot field of artificial intelligence (A.I.).Currently, Nvidia makes 80% of the microchips and semiconductors that power A.I. models and applications worldwide, according to industry data.However, there are concerns that Nvidia's market share could decline as new microchips from rivals such as Intel (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) come to market.Huang is expected to announce a new generation of A.I. processors at the conference.Rumors are circulating that there will be a new chip called the“B100” and that it will include significant improvements over its predecessor, the bestselling H100 microchip.Nvidia is also a major software developer, and Huang is expected to unveil a number of new products related to software.Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia is holding its developer conference in-person this year for the first time since 2019. It expects roughly 16,000 people in attendance.The stock of Nvidia has risen 82% so far in 2024, making it the top-performing name in the benchmark S&P 500 index. The company's share price is currently at $878.36 U.S.

