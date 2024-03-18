(MENAFN- Baystreet) ServiceNow Buys 4Industry

Digital Ally Makes Small Gains on Unveiling Kustom TicketsConstellation Gains on Green BondReddit's IPO Is Oversubscribed Amid Strong DemandChina Warning Weekly: Home Price Drop and Trade Wars Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris La - Monday, March 18, 2024

Weekly AI Bubble Watch: It Could Last This Time

Wall Street is debating whether artificial intelligence is causing a bubble. Longtime investors who remember the Y2K bubble might think history is repeating itself. In 1999, corporations rushed to invest in fixing the Y2K bug.

The mad inflow of money into tech firms lifted companies that did not make money. This time, AI semiconductor and software firms are profitable. Exceptions exist. Bigbear (BBAI) and Soundhound (SOUN) lost 14 cents in EPS and 7 cents a share, respectively.

Nvidia (NVDA) is profitable. In addition, it posted guidance that more than exceeded the most optimistic analyst. Microsoft (MSFT), Salesforce (CRM), and Oracle (ORCL) are among the firms that benefit from accelerated AI spending the most.

Investors who missed out on the AI boom that is over a year old will call the AI rally a bubble. Adventurous investors who doubted Meta Platforms (META), Amazon (AMZN), AirBnB (ABNB), Netflix (NFLX), Alphabet (GOOG), and Uber enjoyed phenomenal returns in the last decade.

Your Takeaway

Watch the AI bubble weekly. Other sectors that rose on hype only to fall include electric vehicle stocks, Covid vaccine stocks, and clean energy stocks. Should companies run out of the money they saved from cutting staff, their spending on AI hardware will dry up.

Until that happens, the AI bubble will keep expanding.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks