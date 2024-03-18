               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Global Terrorism Index 2024: Azerbaijan Among Safest Countries In World


3/18/2024 10:10:26 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The eleventh edition of the Global Terrorism Index 2024 (GTI) has released the ranking of countries by the level of terrorist threat, Azernews reports.

According to the GTI's recent report, Azerbaijan ranked 89th in the latest ranking as one of the safest countries worldwide, along with Denmark, Finland, and Qatar.

Iran (4.464) ranked 26th, Türkiye (4.168) 29th, the United States (U.S.) (4.141) 30th, Russia (3.016) 35th, France (2.647) 38th, Norway (1.747) 53rd, Armenia (0.423) 76th, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) (0.233) 79th, and Lithuania (0.059) 87th.

Burkina Faso, Israel, Mali, Pakistan, Syria, and Afghanistan are the most affected by terrorism, according to the report.

The Global Terrorism Index (GTI) is a comprehensive study analysing the impact of terrorism for 163 countries, covering 99.7 percent of the world's population. It takes into account the number of terrorist incidents, deaths from terrorism, counter-terrorism, the effectiveness of terrorism investigations, and many other indicators.

The GTI report is produced by the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), using data from Dragonfly's TerrorismTracker database and other sources.

