Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Meets With NATO Secretary General

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Defence, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov,
has met with a delegation led by NATO Secretary General Jens
Stoltenberg, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry
of Defence.
At the official welcoming ceremony hosted by Azerbaijan's
Defence Ministry, J. Stoltenberg passed along the guard of honour
and signed the "Book of Honour" in accordance with the
protocol.
Colonel General Z. Hasanov welcomed the delegation and expressed
his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan.
The Minister thanked NATO for supporting the territorial
integrity of Azerbaijan during the 30-year occupation and the
current period.
The delegation was given detailed information about the reforms
carried out in the Azerbaijan Army in accordance with the
instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, as
well as mine clearance, restoration, and construction works in the
liberated territories and the current situation on the
Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border.
The Minister of Defence spoke about the success achieved in
cooperation with NATO and noted the importance of further
developing mutual relations.
The Secretary General expressed his gratitude for the
hospitality and highly appreciated the professionalism of the
servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army in peacekeeping missions and
their activities in other areas within the framework of partnership
with NATO. He emphasised that the close cooperation of the
Azerbaijan Army with the Turkish Armed Forces will make a
significant contribution to Azerbaijan-NATO relations.
The sides also discussed prospects for development in
cybersecurity and mine clearance, as well as other areas of
bilateral military relations, and exchanged views on regional
security and other issues of common interest.
