Carpet Museum Demonstrates Stunning Clothing And Jewellery Of Turkic Peoples

Traditional costumes are more than just pieces of clothing; they
are intricately woven symbols of culture, history, and identity.
The beauty and significance of traditional costumes were on full
display at the exhibition "Culture of Clothing and Jewellery Art of
the Turkic Peoples", Azernews reports.
The exhibition, dedicated to the Novruz holiday and the 15th
anniversary of its inclusion in the UNESCO Representative List of
the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, opened its doors at
the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, showcasing a stunning
collection of traditional women's costumes and jewellery from the
Turkic peoples.
From Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan, Hungary to Turkiye, each exhibit
demonstrated the rich heritage and artistic expression of these
diverse cultures.
Acting Director of the National Carpet Museum, Mira
Mammadkhanov, highlighted the importance of preserving and
celebrating traditional costumes as a way to honour the unique
traditions and way of life of the Turkic peoples.
The Advisor to the Culture Minister, Jahangir Selimkhanov,
emphasised the cultural significance of these exhibits, while the
President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Aktoty
Raimkulova, stressed the importance of recognising and celebrating
the beauty of these artefacts.
The exhibition featured a range of materials, from colourful
silks to intricate embroidery, each piece telling a story of
craftsmanship and artistry. The ornate patterns and designs of the
costumes offered viewers a glimpse into the intricate traditions
and customs of the Turkic peoples.
The presented exhibits are preserved in the collections of the
Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, the Turkic Culture and Heritage
Foundation, the Association of Hungarian Folk Artists, and private
collector Virginija Morgan-Hayat's. Each exhibit showcased the
unique beauty and craftsmanship of traditional costumes, offering a
glimpse into the rich cultural traditions of the Turkic
peoples.
One of the highlights of the exhibition was a performance by the
team from the Children and Youth Development Centre No. 3, who
presented traditional dances of the Turkic peoples. The vibrant
colors and graceful movements of the dancers brought the ancient
traditions and customs to life.
The exhibition, which runs until March 31, was followed by a
master class and lecture.
A master class on decorating eggs with Azerbaijani and Hungarian
patterns was organized in the National Carpet Museum within the
framework exhibition. A master class for adults was held by
Hungarian folk artists Beatrix Jokaine Gombosi and Anna Jokai.
Young guests reflected the heroes of Azerbaijani fairy tales in
eggs in a master class conducted by the staff of the Children's
Department of the museum.
At the end, the guests got acquainted with the museum`s rich
collection.
The master class was co-organized by the Azerbaijan National
Carpet Museum and the Hungarian Embassy in Azerbaijan.
Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than
14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.
Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is
beautiful inside and out.
The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled
carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including
international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.
In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant
contribution to popularising and promoting Azerbaijani carpet
weaving art.
In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a
beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the
Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.
The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet
Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection
of the museum's Shusha branch.
Moreover, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards
for the fourth time in a row last year.
The award proves once again that the professional activity of
the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from
all over the world.
