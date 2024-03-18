Defense Forces Eliminate 228 Russian Invaders, Destroy 14 Cannons In Ukraine's South

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's south, the Defence Forces eliminated 228 occupiers, 14 enemy cannons, and 39 armoured vehicles in the past day.

According to Ukrinform, the press service of Ukraine's Southern Defence Forces reported this on Telegram.

"The defense forces continue to hit the enemy's locations, firing positions and rear. During the day, we received confirmation that the enemy lost 228 occupiers; 14 cannons; 39 armoured vehicles; 2 special equipment units; 2 boats; 2 reconnaissance UAVs," the statement says.

Air defenses destroyed 17 out of 22 enemy kamikazeat night

Furthermore, two field supply points, two fortifications and an enemy observation post were destroyed.

As reported, Russia's combat losses in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and March 18, 2024 amounted to about 431,550 troops, including 810 killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.