Since February 2022, 950 Civilians Injured By Explosive Devices In Ukraine - Ministry Of Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 950 people have been injured by explosive devices, 289 of them killed and 661 injured.

Ruslan Berehulia, the head of the Main Department of Mine Action of Civil Defense and Environmental Safety of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said this during a presentation by the industry-specific National Association for Humanitarian Demining at the Ukrinform Media Center.

"Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 647 incidents involving the explosion of explosive devices among the civilian population have been recorded, resulting in 950 injuries. Of these, 289 people were killed and 661 were injured," he noted.

Berehulia added that the National Mine Action Strategy has already been developed, approved at a meeting of the national mine action authority, and submitted to the National Security and Defense Council for approval by the President of Ukraine.

As reported, the demining of the right bank of the Kherson region will take at least two years if the current dynamics continue.