Sonali, Jaideep, Shriya Spotted Shooting For 'The Broken News' Season 2 In Mumbai

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) The cast of the newsroom drama 'The Broken News' -- Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar -- were spotted shooting for the second season of the series in Andheri, Mumbai, on Monday.

The visuals show Sonali wearing a blue denim co-ord set. The 49-year-old actress looked gorgeous in the outfit with nude brown lips, smokey eyes, and her hair styled in soft waves. She rounded off the look with red pointed heels.

'The Broken News' revolves around the rivalry between two news channels -- 'Awaaz Bharati' and 'Josh 24/7'.

Sonali plays Ameena Qureshi, the head of 'Awaaz Bharati'.

Shriya, who essays the character of Radha Bhargava, was spotted wearing a grey short dress, pairing it with a black blazer. Her outfit was completed with black heels.

Jaideep, who plays Dipankar Sanyal, the head of 'Josh 24x7', was seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue denim shirt, and matching trousers. He completed his look with a red beanie cap.

The series directed by Vinay Waikul also stars Indraneil Sengupta, Aakash Khurana, and Mugdha Godse, among others.

The first season of 'The Broken News' was released on Zee5 in June 2022.