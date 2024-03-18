New Lokayukta Assumes Office In Mizoram

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl, March 18 (IANS) Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday administered the oath of office and inducted Lalmalsawma, a retired IAS officer, as the new Chairperson of the state's Lokayukta at a simple ceremony held at Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, his Cabinet colleagues and dignitaries were present at the ceremony.

Lalmalsawma, a 1983-batch IAS officer, served in various capacities in Delhi, Goa, Mizoram and the Central government, holding important portfolios in different departments.

He was appointed as one of the four International Observers deputed from India during the Palestine elections in January, 2015.

The 66-year-old bureaucrat was also the Chief Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer of Mizoram before he retired from service in February 2018 after 35 years of service.