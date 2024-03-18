Eijaz Khan Plays Undercover Agent In 'Adrishyam': 'Incredible Individuals'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actor Eijaz Khan, who plays an undercover agent in the upcoming thriller show 'Adrishyam', has termed his character as a symbol of strength, determination, and unwavering commitment to keeping the nation safe.

The show also featuring Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya will take the audience on a journey through the life and challenges of a spy, providing a fresh perspective to the spy thriller genre.

Divyanka brings a mix of depth and authenticity to the character of Inspector Parvati Sehgal, while Eijaz plays Ravi Verma.

Talking about the show, Eijaz, who's known for his work in 'Tanu Weds Manu', said: "'Adrishyam' brings me a very exciting opportunity to play a character whose love for his country stands above everything else. Ravi embodies strength, determination, and commitment to protect his nation and brings the story of unseen heroes who work for the people 24x7. It is an absolute pleasure to portray a character who speaks volumes about patriotism."

"This role gives me the chance to shine a light on the incredible individuals who work tirelessly, day and night, to serve their fellow citizens. Thanks to 'Adrishyam', I've been given the incredible opportunity to delve into the life of an agent.

"It's a true honor to portray a character brimming with such intense patriotism. This journey has been nothing short of exhilarating and humbling, as it reveals the sacrifices made by these unsung heroes for the greater good," added Eijaz, who was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan'.

'Adrishyam' will stream on Sony LIV from April 11.