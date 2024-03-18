Zelensky Invites Indonesia To Join Global Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone call with President-elect of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto and invited him to join the Global Peace Summit.

In a post on Telegram , Zelensky congratulated Subianto on his election victory and expressed hope for continued mutually beneficial bilateral relations.



“It was in Indonesia in 2022 that I presented the Peace Formula-a true path to just peace. Now we are preparing for the inaugural Peace Summit, and Indonesia's participation is of fundamental importance,” the President stated.

Zelensky also invited the Indonesian president to attend the summit and join the implementation of the Peace Formula points on food and nuclear safety, as well as the exchange of prisoners.

As reported by Ukrinform, the first Global Peace Summit is scheduled to take place in Switzerland. More than 160 countries will be invited to the summit.