Students Of Bulbul Vocal School Thrill Music Lovers

Students of Bulbul Vocal School have thrilled music lovers at
their first reporting concert.
Head of the Bulbul Vocal School, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov
welcomed the guests of the event, Azernews reports.
In his speech, Ramil Gasimov emphasized that the name of the
brilliant Bulbul is associated with the formation and widespread
dissemination of classical vocal traditions in Azerbaijan, and the
created educational institution is based precisely on the
foundations of Azerbaijani national vocal science, inherited from
the great vocalist. Ramil Gasimov wished his students success and
emphasized that he would always support them.
During the concert, students of the Bulbul Vocal School
performed classical samples of world and Azerbaijani composers. At
the end of the performance, the students together performed the
composition of the prominent composer and performer Polad
Bulbuloglu "Şən Azərbaycan", which was greeted by the audience with
thunderous applause.
Note that Bulbul Vocal School aims to instill the traditions of
the Azerbaijani vocal school to the young talents.
The name of Bulbul Murtuza Mammadov is associated with the
formation of Azerbaijani classical vocal traditions.
The passion of music had never disappeared from his soul. In
childhood, the musician often performed folk songs in front of
listeners.
His imitation of the nightingale's song was so unique and smooth
that people nicknamed him Bulbul.
The legendary tenor graduated from the Baku Conservatory in 1927
and continued education at the state line for four years in Milan,
Italy.
During these years, he got acquainted with the creativity of
outstanding Italian singers, who performed at one of the most
famous opera stages in the world, La Scala.
Bulbul was the vocal performer and the co-author of a number of
songs and romances. He took part in operas such as "Aleko",
"Tosca", and "Rigoletto".
He was also first to play the lead role of Koroghlu in Uzeyir
Hajibayli's opera of the same name in 1938. The opera was written
specifically for his voice.
