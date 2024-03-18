               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Number Of Passengers Using Baku Metro Increases


3/18/2024 9:05:23 AM

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

During January and February of this year, a total of 35.1 million people used the services of Baku Metro CJSC, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

According to the data, this is 4% higher compared to the same period last year.

It should be noted that in 2040, the number of passengers using the Baku metro daily will increase by 2.3 times compared to 2023.

According to information, this was reflected in the Master Plan for the development of Baku until 2040.

Thus, an annual average of 499.3 million trips (1.37 million trips per day) is expected in 2040.

MENAFN18032024000195011045ID1107990604

