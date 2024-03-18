Number Of Passengers Using Baku Metro Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
During January and February of this year, a total of 35.1
million people used the services of Baku Metro CJSC, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics
Committee.
According to the data, this is 4% higher compared to the same
period last year.
It should be noted that in 2040, the number of passengers using
the Baku metro daily will increase by 2.3 times compared to
2023.
According to information, this was reflected in the Master Plan
for the development of Baku until 2040.
Thus, an annual average of 499.3 million trips (1.37 million
trips per day) is expected in 2040.
