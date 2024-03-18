Azerbaijani President Reveals Facts About Khankendi's Being Land Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In his congratulatory address on the occasion of the Novruz
holiday, President Ilham Aliyev revealed a few facts about
Khankendi's being an Azerbaijani land.
The President noted that Khankendi is an ancient Azerbaijani
land founded by Panahali Khan. The Azerbaijani leader pointed out
that Khankendi was built by Azerbaijani architects and builders at
the expense of the Azerbaijani budget during the Soviet period.
According to him, the building of the Regional Party Committee, the
Regional Executive Committee, and a hotel were designed by
Azerbaijani architects Hasan Majidov, Nasrullah Kangarli, and Anvar
Gasimzada, respectively.
