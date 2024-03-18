SC Issues Notice On Plea Filed By Rebel Congress Himachal Mlas Against Disqualification

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on a plea filed by rebel Congress Himachal Pradesh legislators challenging their disqualification from the state Assembly.
The six Congress MLAs, who cross-voted for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls, were disqualified by Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania for defying a party whip by abstaining from voting on the budget.
A bench, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, refused to pass any interim orders staying the disqualification but issued notice on the application seeking a stay on fresh elections.
In the petition filed directly before the apex court, the rebel MLAs - Rajinder Rana, Sudhir Sharma, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Devinder Kumar Bhutoo, Ravi Thakur and Chetanya Sharma - said that the February 29 order passed by the Speaker is "illegal and constitutional".
MENAFN18032024000231011071ID1107990443
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.