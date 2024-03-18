IAF Aircraft Lands At Bhopal’S Raja Bhoj Airport Due To Engine Malfunction

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) A twin-engine Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft on Monday made a precautionary landing at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj International Airport after suffering an engine malfunction, an official said.

“Following an in-flight indication of engine malfunction, an IAF Avro aircraft had carried out a precautionary landing at the Bhopal civil airport. Further analysis revealed the need for an engine change on-site," an IAF official said.

According to the official, the on-ground assistance was provided by the IAF and Indian Army technicians.