IAF Aircraft Lands At Bhopal’S Raja Bhoj Airport Due To Engine Malfunction

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) A twin-engine Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft on Monday made a precautionary landing at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj International Airport after suffering an engine malfunction, an official said.
“Following an in-flight indication of engine malfunction, an IAF Avro aircraft had carried out a precautionary landing at the Bhopal civil airport. Further analysis revealed the need for an engine change on-site," an IAF official said.
According to the official, the on-ground assistance was provided by the IAF and Indian Army technicians.
MENAFN18032024000231011071ID1107990418
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.