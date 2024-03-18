Monday’S Morning Call: Economic Indicators And Earnings Kick Off The Week

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Monday marks the beginning of a significant week for the stock market, spotlighting vital economic indicators and key earnings reports.



Today's focal point is the Brazilian Central Bank's January Economic Activity Index.



Its release is highly anticipated despite potential changes due to standard Central Bank operations.







At 07:00 AM, we'll see the Eurozone's inflation rate for February.



By 08:00 AM, the IGP-10 index for March from Ibre/FGV will be available.

At 09:00 AM, the IBC-BR Economic Activity Index for January from the Central Bank is due.



Moreover, Monday brings forth essential earnings announcements.Embraer, Magazine Luiza, Itaúsa, and Braskem are set to unveil their last quarter's financial performances.The stock market ended down by 0.74% at 126,741.81 points last session.The dollar rose by 0.22%, reaching R$ 4.9980.Monday's Morning Call: Economic Indicators and Earnings Kick Off the WeekAccording to market evaluations, Cury and Direcional seem like worthy investments for those eyeing the construction sector.Investment in these stocks comes highly recommended by experts.Eletrobras shares, in particular, have garnered optimism following their latest quarterly results.The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq experienced declines in the US, underscoring a cautious market mood.This overview sets the tone for a week filled with economic insights and investment opportunities.