Challenges Persist In Brazil’S Beef Sector Despite Gains In China

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian beef market saw notable volatility last week, despite recent breakthroughs in the Chinese market boosting futures prices.



Fernando Iglesias of Safras & Mercado highlights the return of supply pressures in certain regions post-initial enthusiasm from Chinese market access.



Iglesias observes that abattoirs have maintained full operational schedules, probing lower prices in places like São Paulo and Minas Gerais.



He predicts that "the coming quarter may pose greater challenges as pastures wear down, reducing farmers' capacity to retain livestock and culminating in the beef season's peak."

Price Overview of Beef This Week:







In São Paulo, the price held steady at R$ 220 ($44).



Goiás also saw stable prices at R$ 215 ($43).



Uberaba in Minas Gerais reported a 2.22% drop to R$ 220 ($44).



Prices in Dourados, Mato Grosso do Sul, remained at R$ 220 ($44).

Cuiabá in Mato Grosso saw a 1.44% rise to R$ 212 ($42.40).



Wholesale DynamicsThe week's wholesale market had mixed outcomes, with hindquarter beef prices dipping and forequarter cuts rising.As the month progresses, prices are likelier to fall, reflecting reduced demand.The hindquarter's price decreased by 1.08% to R$18.30 ($3.66) per kilo from R$18.50 ($3.70), while the forequarter jumped 7.69% to R$14 ($2.80) per kilo from R$13 ($2.60).Export InsightsBrazil's beef exports remain robust, poised for a record-setting pace, reports Safras & Mercado.In March, Brazil's beef exports fetched $227.808 million over six days, averaging US$37.968 million daily.The total exported volume reached 50,612 metric tons, with a daily average of 8,435 metric tons and an average price of $4,501.10 per ton.According to the Secretariat of Foreign Trade, daily export value has increased by 45.9%, average daily volume has surged by 56%, and average price has decreased by 6.4% compared to last March.