Ecuador Sees Homicide Drop Under Noboa

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador, under President Daniel Noboa, witnesses a sharp decline in homicides, with approval ratings soaring above 80%.



Daily homicides fell from 40 to 12, a 60% drop. Yet, extortions and kidnappings surge, with 138 cases in 2023 and 38 by early 2024, primarily in Guayaquil.



Noboa, unexpectedly beating Correísmo, aimed to mirror Nayib Bukele's anti-crime efforts in El Salvador.



In addition, his strategy included deploying the military, leading to a notable homicide rate decrease.



Despite this, his administration faced scrutiny for DNA prison registries, highlighted by EL PAÍS for lacking inmate consent.







Kidnapping stories, like Francisco's in Guayaquil, underscore ongoing criminal challenges.



Despite a military presence, kidnappings and extortions persist, with many unreported due to fear and police mistrust.



Francisco's tale, involving a mistaken identity and subsequent extortion for his dismantled car, illustrates the personal toll.



In 2024, extortion cases doubled to 1,518. The entrenched crime, spanning three decades, defies simple military solutions.



Mario Pazmiño stresses the need for comprehensive, long-term policies. Police view kidnapping and extortion as wider regional issues, demanding robust counter-strategies.



Despite reduced homicides, Guayaquil residents face constant fear of violence.



The situation calls for deeper governmental action beyond temporary measures, aiming to dismantle the pervasive influence of organized crime.

