Gulf Clan’S Rise Tests Colombia’S Peace Ambitions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Gulf Clan, now called the Gaitanist Army of Colombia, significantly challenges President Gustavo Petro's complete peace initiative.



A legal framework is essential for dialogue with this leading armed group, states the Ideas for Peace Foundation (FIP) in a new report.



This document reviews previous negotiation efforts with the country's largest narcotrafficking gang.



Talks with the clan have not advanced. Last month, Petro issued an ultimatum and even threatened their first airstrike.



However, this firm approach followed the group's ambush that killed four soldiers in Segovia, Antioquia.







Petro warned, "If they fail to disband as requested, the state will destroy them." The government is considering resuming airstrikes against such armed camps.









In late 2023, the Clan rebranded as an "Army," expressing peace desires in a video lacking unilateral ceasefire evidence.









Negotiating with Criminal Entities

FIP's Maria Victoria Llorente emphasizes the need to differentiate negotiations with political and non-political entities.



While discussions with the ELN and the Central General Staff progress, talks with criminal factions like the Gulf Clan stall.



Temporary ceasefires have been agreed upon with the ELN and EMC, with a third negotiation table announced as part of the peace strategy.



Originating from paramilitary groups in Alvaro Uribe's term (2002–2010), the Gulf Clan is linked to half of Colombia's drug trade, extortion, illegal mining, and municipal corruption.



It has grown from under 4,000 to over 6,000 members, claiming to be a "political -military organization" and engaging in conflicts with the ELN and EMC.



"The Last Negotiation with the Clan" explores lessons from attempts to negotiate with non-rebel criminal factions.



The most detailed talks, under Juan Manuel Santos, remain mostly secret.



FIP highlights the need for a balanced legal framework for submission, combining clear incentives with respect for prosecutorial and government autonomy.



Key to negotiation success are state intelligence and a dedicated team, outlining clear negotiation goals.

