Widespread Protests Sweep Across Cuba Amid Shortages

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Santiago de Cuba, hundreds protested against ongoing power and food shortages, marking the largest mobilization since the 2021 protests.



Despite government efforts to curb communication by cutting mobile data, videos of the protests demanding electricity, food, and "Homeland and Life" spread online.



Further demonstrations were reported in Havana, Bayamo, and Artemisa, where cries for freedom resonated.



President Miguel Díaz-Canel responded on X (formerly Twitter), acknowledging the frustrations over basic services while blaming "enemies of the Revolution" for destabilizing attempts.



He warned of strict actions against internal disorder, promoting a dialogue amidst the challenges of the challenges of the economic blockade.







The U.S. Embassy in Cuba called for the respect of human rights and attention to the Cuban people's legitimate needs, highlighting peaceful protests across the country.



On the ground, the discontent is palpable. Residents endure long hours without electricity, attributing the protests to the deepening social and economic crisis.



Despite the government's promises for improvement and past crackdowns on dissent, Cubans remain desperate for change.



The protests underscore the deep-seated issues within Cuba , from economic hardships to the quest for basic rights.









Small nationwide protests highlight the need for crucial responses from government and international community to address root causes.









Amidst the darkness, the Cuban people's call for change lights a path toward addressing these pervasive challenges.

MENAFN18032024007421016031ID1107990408