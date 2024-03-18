Latam Tops Airline Industry Reputation Rankings In Latin America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Merco Corporate Reputation Monitor, spanning 16 countries in Latin America and Europe, unveiled its 2023 Business Reputation Ranking for Brazil.



This comprehensive list covers a range of sectors, notably Transportation, with Latam leading the segment.



Following Latam are Azul, Gol, and Uber, indicating a competitive landscape.



Significant shifts in the overall rankings saw Latam rise to 31st in 2023 from 48th in 2022, scoring 5,921 points.



Azul and Gol also made notable advancements, underscoring a focused improvement across the board.



Bruno Espinoza of Latam Airline Brazil emphasized the role of strategic external communication in bolstering public perception on multiple fronts.







This strategy reflects a broader commitment to enhancing the company's reputation within the industry.



Sector leaders, including Embraer in aviation and The Walt Disney Company in entertainment, further exemplify excellence in their respective areas.



Accor and Localiza also earned top spots in their categories.



The 2023 edition of the Monitor involved over 11,000 interviews from April to December, incorporating the Merco Talent ranking to deepen the evaluation process.



The methodology spans six assessments and engages a diverse array of sources, from the general population to financial analysts and social media managers, providing a holistic view of corporate reputation.

New perspectives

The addition of Merco Talent audiences introduced new perspectives, from experts to employees and students, enhancing the robustness of the analysis.



This approach, alongside evaluations of objective indicators submitted by companies, contributes to a detailed understanding of corporate standings.



The extended survey methodology also recognizes companies beyond the top 100, highlighting their significance within their sectors.



This inclusive analysis, subject to independent review by KPMG, offers insights into the evolving landscape of corporate reputation, where Latam's leadership in the airline industry stands as a testament to strategic communication and operational excellence.

