Probiotic Ingredients Industry's Best Performing Companies By 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Probiotics are microorganisms consumed to enhance the function of the digestive system. These microorganisms, also known as beneficial or healthy bacteria, prevent oral health conditions, bacterial vaginosis, and urinary tract infections. They aid in preventing respiratory infections, enterocolitis, and bowel illnesses. Probiotic ingredients are available in the form of tablets, capsules, powder, and liquid, as well as in fermented foods containing live, active cultures, like yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, tempeh, sourdough bread, and kimchi. When consumed as dietary supplements, probiotics colonize the digestive tract with beneficial microorganisms and prevent the overgrowth of harmful bacteria.

Market Dynamics

Higher and Diverse Applications in Nutraceuticals Drive the Global Market

Increasing application in nutraceuticals, such as fortified food and beverage products and dietary supplements, drives the demand for probiotic ingredients. According to data compiled by Packaged Facts, the consumption of probiotic dietary supplements was highest among those aged 18 to 34, indicating a change in their preference toward staying fit and healthy. It can be concluded that, unlike their elders, young Americans do not desire to suffer in old age. Therefore, they are taking precautions to prevent health complications from their youth.

Probiotic supplement makers are profiting from the formulation, application, and therapeutic expansion to other health advantages outside the mainstream to control sales. This is leading to a rise in the use of probiotics in food and beverage products. Consumers are also clamoring for nutritional support from probiotic ingredients as awareness of the significance of gut health increases. Therefore, using probiotics in nutraceuticals is anticipated to stimulate market expansion.

Innovations by Key Players Creates Tremendous Opportunities

In the coming years, consumers are anticipated to maintain their interest in probiotic products due to the continued innovation of product offerings and the substantial investment of large food companies in informative advertisements about the consumption of probiotics. This factor is anticipated to keep the demand for probiotic ingredients stable. For instance, in April 2022, Pantheyx, a digestive and immune support ingredients company specializing in colostrum, expanded its capabilities to launch probiotic-colostrum combo ingredients for children's and adult dietary supplements.

The new formulation includes the strains Bifidobacterium animalis BB-12, Lactobacillus rhamnosus LGG+, Lactobacillus plantarum HEAL9, Lactobacillus paracasei 8700:2, and B. subtilis DE111. Through this innovative combination, the company enables dietary supplement manufacturers to create new digestive and immune health duo products. Therefore, it is anticipated that such innovations will facilitate market expansion.

Regional Analysis

EMEA held the highest market share and is estimated to boost at a CAGR of 3.94% during the forecast period. Europe and the Middle East and Africa make up the EMEA region. The probiotic components market in Saudi Arabia experienced significant growth due to the rising demand for dietary supplements to treat illnesses related to intestinal tracts, digestion, and other related conditions. A growing understanding of the relationship between diet and health increases the region's demand for probiotic foods and beverages. During the period under review, probiotic-infused dietary supplements became increasingly popular. In addition, key manufacturers have focused on growing their product portfolios to acquire a competitive advantage. For instance, in October 2020, Sanofi added DioraByota to its Dioralyte line of post-diarrhea fluid replacement products, following the release of Buscobiota, two Nootropics supplements that combined the s. boulardii probiotic with dietary fiber and vitamins B6 and B12. This factor is driving up demand for probiotic ingredients throughout the forecast period.

Key Highlights



The global probiotic ingredients market size was valued at USD 17 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 7.48 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on type, the global probiotic ingredients market is bifurcated into bacteria, yeast, and spore formers.

The bacteria segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.70% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global probiotic ingredients market is segmented into foods and beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed.

The dietary supplements segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.13% during the forecast period.

EMEA is the most significant global probiotic ingredients market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.94% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key global probiotic ingredients market players are Kerry Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding AS, Koninklijke DSM NV, DuPont De Neumors, Inc., Lallemand Inc.,

Associated British Foods PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Nutris,

Advanced Enzyme Technologies, and Orffa.

Market News



In August 2023, Hyperbiotics, a global leader in precision probiotics, introduced PRO-IBS Support*, an advanced, dual-action synergistic blend of Lactiplantarum plantarum 299v and the highly bioavailable Boswellia serrata extract.

In March 2023, Goli® Nutrition Inc. ("Goli®"), the creators of the World's First Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy, announced that it is introducing the World's First 3-in-1 Pre+Post+Probiotics Gummy. This dynamic trio features the probiotic strain Bacillus Subtilis DE11®, the postbiotic Lactobacillus paracasei MCC1849, and the prebiotic XOS (xylooligosaccharides) to provide a variety of benefits.



Global Probiotic Ingredients Market: Segmentation

By Type



Bacteria

Yeast

Spore Formers



By Applications



Foods and Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed



By Regions



North America

EMEA

Asia-Pacific

Latin America



