Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) can preserve a person's life when their breathing or heartbeat has stopped due to an emergency, such as a heart attack or a near-drowning. Chest compressions and artificial respiration maintain oxygenation and circulation in cardiac arrest patients. CPR increases a person's chance of survival by two to three times. In 2014, over 45% of patients who received CPR from bystanders after experiencing an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest survived. The American Heart Association (AHA) is promoting the inclusion of CPR training as a graduation requirement for high schools.

Market Dynamics

Rising Prevalence of Heart and Respiratory Diseases Drives the Global Market

Heart disease is the top cause of death for both men and women worldwide. According to the American College of Cardiology, every 40 seconds or so, an American will suffer a myocardial infarction. Only 18.7% of the patients exhibited a cardiac rhythm that might have been shocked by an AED, such as ventricular fibrillation or ventricular tachycardia, during their initial checkup.

Adults were discharged from the hospital alive in 10.4% of cases, and 8.4% had satisfactory functional status. Additionally, one in five people in England is affected by respiratory disease, the third most common cause of death, according to NHS England (after cancer and cardiovascular disease). Effective CPR increases the chance of survival for patients with cardiac and respiratory issues. CPR can significantly improve victims' odds of life as soon as feasible. In a cardiac emergency, 70% of Americans feel powerless because they cannot do CPR, according to a survey by the American Heart Association.

Automated CPR Medical Device Creates Tremendous Opportunities

As recent studies and several cases show, manual chest compression during CPR is less effective than in a natural clinical setting. According to clinical investigations, mechanical and automated compression devices can enhance hemodynamic impact, coronary perfusion, and the likelihood of spontaneous circulation restoration. According to medical experts' study of CPR procedures, chest compressions are sporadic and ineffective. Their prolonged pauses during contractions reduce the likelihood of survival. Mechanically automated chest compression devices used in mechanical CPR have solved these drawbacks. By doing this, the disadvantages of conventional manual CPR might be overcome, possibly leading to improved perfusion pressures. The odds of life for victims can be significantly increased by CPR as soon as feasible.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.25% over the projection period. North America is predicted to expand profitably during the projection period. The rise in heart disease and disorders linked to lifestyle are blamed for North America's supremacy. North America generated the most significant percentage of worldwide revenue in 2017. The number of cardiac arrests outside hospitals has increased in the US during the past ten years. The shift to a sedentary lifestyle raised the incidence of obesity. It is projected that other chronic heart diseases will increase the frequency of heart disease mortality in this area.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.05% during the forecast period. Europe is home to the second-largest market for cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The demand in this region is increasing because of things like well-established paramedical and emergency medical services, growth in the prevalence of heart conditions in the senior population, strengthening economies, high disposable income per person, and rising healthcare expenditures. The U.K. and Germany are Europe's two largest markets for cardiopulmonary resuscitation. An increase in the frequency of cardiac arrests is another significant factor fueling this region's prosperous expansion.

Key Highlights



The global cardiopulmonary resuscitation market size was valued at USD 175.10 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 437.13 million by 2031, growing at a

CAGR of 10.70%

during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Based on product type, the global cardiopulmonary resuscitation market has been segmented into piston CPR devices, a load-distributing band (LDB), active compression-decompression (ACD) devices and impedance threshold devices, extracorporeal techniques, invasive perfusion devices, and others. The piston CPR devices segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.70% during the forecast period.

Based on compressor type, the global cardiopulmonary resuscitation market has been bifurcated into manual CPR and automatic mechanical CPR. The automatic mechanical CPR segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.90% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global cardiopulmonary resuscitation market has been classified as ambulances, emergency departments, coronary and intensive care units, cardiac catheterization labs, organ transplant facilities, air medevac units, and EMT rescue units. The EMT rescue unit's segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.70% during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global cardiopulmonary resuscitation market has been divided into hospitals and clinics, cardiac catheterization laboratories, organ transplant units, and others. The hospital and clinic segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.50% during the forecast period.

North America is the major revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.25% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The global cardiopulmonary resuscitation market's key players are Stryker, Nihon Kohden Corporation, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Michigan Instruments, Vyaire Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., CPR Medical Devices Inc., General Electric Company, Corpus, SCHILLER, and Medtronic.

Market News



In September 2022,

in recognition of the 65th anniversary of its famed invention, the Ambu BagTM, Ambu Inc. gave 650 pieces of life-saving gear to the International Medical Corps, a global humanitarian organization.

In April 2022, a significant producer of durable medical equipment and disposable medical supplies, Dynarex Corporation, unveiled its new line of high-end respiratory therapy products, Dynarex Resp-O2. This extensive selection of top-notch respiratory remedies includes bronchial/asthma management, suction solutions, trach care, manual resuscitation, oxygen therapy, aerosol therapy, and more.



Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market: Segmentation

By Product Type



Piston CPR Devices

Load-Distributing Band (LDB)

Active Compression Decompression (ACD) Devices and Impedance Threshold Devices

Extracorporeal Techniques and Invasive Perfusion Devices

Others



By Compressor Type



Manual CPR

Automatic Mechanical CPR



By Applications



Ambulances

Emergency Departments

Coronary and Intensive Care Units

Cardiac Catheterization Labs

Organ Transplant Facilities

Air Medevac Units

EMT Rescue Units



By End-User



Hospital and Clinic

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Organ Transplant Unit

Others



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



