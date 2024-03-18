'Hum Yahin’ Sung By Kunal Kemmu An Ode To What He Calls ‘Bachpan Ke Sapne’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kemmu, who is awaiting the release of his directorial debut 'Madgaon Express', has lent his voice to the song 'Hum Yahin' from the film.

The song, which has also been written by Kunal, instantly heals the heart and soothes the soul.

Its lyrical structure talks about the beautiful journey of life and good times with friends. On Monday, Kunal took to his Instagram and shared the music video of the song.

He wrote in the caption:“For all the dreams that came true and the ones that are still being worked on. Friends are what make us laugh out loud and help us through the tough times. So, this is for all the 'Bachpan Ke Sapne' that you had with your friends. #HumYahin Out Now.”

The actor spoke with IANS earlier and discussed the colour palette of his film and why the colour red has been used in prominence.

He told IANS:“Red is a strong colour. The use of red is to show power. When you feel confident, you wear bright colours, an under-confident person or an introvert will never choose bright colours, they would go for sedate colours to merge with the crowd.”

“During the pre-production, we had a colour palette meeting wherein we decided on the colour of the costumes. Shade card leke baithe sab log. Aur sab characters ke kapdo'n mein itna time laga hai. At one point I was like 'Kuch bhi pehna do yaar'. But then I learnt the maths behind it and I started enjoying the process. Filmmaking is such a collaborative artform.”

Meanwhile, 'Madgaon Express', which is a comedy-drama stars Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Divyendu. It follows the misadventures of three childhood friends on a trip to Goa that takes an unexpected turn into the world of drug trafficking.

Written and Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, 'Madgaon Express' is scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 22.