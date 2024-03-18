Smart TV Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Smart TV Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,”

offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global smart TV market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

How Big is the Global Smart TV Market:

The global smart TV market size reached US$ 274.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 464.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2024-2032.

Market Overview:

A smart TV is an advanced version of a traditional television set that has integrated internet capabilities and allows for interactive media features. It provides users with a multifaceted media experience by offering services that extend beyond simple broadcast television. Smart TVs can stream videos, display web pages, run entertainment apps, and play music, among other features. Designed with either a direct, wired Ethernet or built-in Wi-Fi connection, these television sets enable users to browse the internet, view photos, and even log into social media platforms. Smart TVs may also have the ability to support HTML5, Flash, and other internet standards for enhanced functionality.

Global Smart TV Market Trends:

The growth of the global smart TV market is primarily propelled by the rising trend of online content consumption. Concurrently, a surge in the number of over-the-top (OTT) platforms providing a wide array of entertainment options is instigating a shift from traditional television to smart TVs. In addition, the advent of high-speed internet facilities, coupled with increasing connectivity infrastructure worldwide, is favoring the market. Continual advancements in technology resulting in features such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and voice recognition are further fostering market growth. Also, the growing consumer inclination towards large screen televisions with superior resolution and high-quality visual experience is providing impetus to the market. Furthermore, the competitive pricing of smart TVs due to the presence of numerous manufacturers is expanding the consumer base, thereby impacting the market positively.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Key Players Operating in the Global Smart TV Industry are Given Below:



LG Electronics, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd .

Sony Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Vizio Inc.

Apple Inc.

Hisense Group Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

TCL Corporation

Insignia Systems, Inc.

Haier Group Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd. Westinghouse Electric Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Resolution Type:



4K UHD TV

HD TV

Full HD TV 8K TV

Breakup by Screen Size:



Below 32 Inches

32 to 45 Inches

46 to 55 Inches

56 to 65 Inches Above 65 Inches

Breakup by Screen Type:



Flat Curved

Breakup by

Technology:



Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode (QLED)

Breakup by

Platform:



Android

Roku

WebOS

Tizen OS

iOS

MyHomeScreen Others

Breakup by

Distribution Channel:



Offline Online

Breakup by

Application:



Residential Commercial

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

