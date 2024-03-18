Confectionery Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Confectionery Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global confectionery market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

How Big is the Global Confectionery Market:

The global confectionery market size reached US$ 192.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 256.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during 2024-2032.

Market Overview:

Confectionery encompasses a broad range of sugary food items that are primarily consumed as treats or desserts. This category includes various sweets, such as chocolates, candies, gums, lollipops, and pastries, each offering a unique taste and texture, often characterized by a high sugar content. The art of creating these sweet delicacies is both an age-old tradition and a continuously evolving culinary craft, reflecting cultural preferences, occasions, and innovations in flavor and presentation. The confectionery industry caters to diverse palates with an array of products, such as rich, creamy chocolates, chewy caramels, crystalline candies, and fluffy marshmallows. These products are crafted using various ingredients, including sugar, cocoa, nuts, fruits, and milk, often enhanced with flavors, colors, and fillers to create a wide array of textures from soft and chewy to hard and brittle.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/confectionery-market/requestsample

Global Confectionery Market Trends and Drivers:

The widespread appeal of sweet treats among consumers of all ages, coupled with the tradition of gifting confections during holidays and festive occasions, are driving the global market. Moreover, innovations in flavor, texture, and packaging play a crucial role in attracting consumers. Manufacturers are constantly experimenting with new ingredients, combining exotic flavors, and introducing healthier options with reduced sugar, organic ingredients, or functional benefits to cater to the growing health-conscious segment.

This innovation extends to packaging, where companies use attractive, convenient, and sustainable packaging solutions that appeal to environmentally conscious consumers and enhance the product's shelf appeal. Furthermore, the increasing global urbanization and rising disposable incomes contribute significantly to the market's expansion. As more individuals move to urban areas and experience higher living standards, there's a greater propensity to indulge in discretionary items, including confections.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Key Players Operating in the Confectionery Industry are Given Below:



Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG

Crown Confectionery

Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd.

Ferrero International S.A.

HARIBO GmbH & Co. KG

Mars Incorporated

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd

Mondelz International Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Parle Products Pvt. Ltd

The Hershey Company The Kraft Heinz Company

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:



Hard-boiled Sweets

Mints

Gums and Jellies

Chocolate

Caramels and Toffees

Medicated Confectionery

Fine Bakery Wares Others

Breakup by Age Group:



Children

Adult Geriatric

Breakup by Price Point:



Economy

Mid-range Luxury

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmaceutical and Drug Stores

Online Stores Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group





134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800