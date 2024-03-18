President: It Is Fourth Time That I Have Lit Holiday Bonfire In Liberated Lands Of Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “It is the fourth time that I have lit the holiday bonfire in
the liberated lands of Garabagh. In 2021, it was in Shusha, in 2022
in Sugovushan, last year, in the village of Talish, and this time,
the holiday bonfire was lit in the city of Khankendi,” said
President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the people of Azerbaijan on
the occasion of the Novruz holiday, Azernews reports.
The head of state noted that this brings great happiness.
