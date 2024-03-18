Government Allocates Additional UAH 5B To Purchase Drones For Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has announced the allocation of an additional UAH 5 billion for the Security and Defence Forces.
According to Ukrinform, he announced this on Telegram.
Shmyhal noted that the funds will be used to purchase drones needed for Ukrainian defenders on the frontline.
"We continue to support the Ukrainian army in the fight against the Russian aggressor. Every hryvnia that comes to the state budget in the form of taxes will be used to strengthen our defense capabilities," the Prime Minister stressed. Read also:
Government approves Ukraine Facility plan
– PM Shmyhal
As Ukrinform previously reported, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 200 million for the procurement of medicines and medical supplies for the care and rehabilitation of military personnel at Feofaniya Clinical Hospital.
Photo: Cabinet of Ministers
MENAFN18032024000193011044ID1107990261
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.