Ukrainian Air Defense Will Be Foundation For Pan-European Sky Shield Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky says that the Ukrainian air defense will become the basis for a pan-European air shield.

“Each significant strengthening of our air defense saves thousands of lives and brings Ukraine closer to having a full-fledged sky shield. All of our cities and villages must be protected. This will be the foundation for a pan-European sky shield. When Russian terror loses in Ukraine, all of Europe wins,” Zelensky said in a post on his Facebook page .

Air defenses destroyed 17 out of 22 enemy kamikazeat night

As Ukrinform reported, in his video address on March 17, President Volodymyr Zelensky said right now, it is Ukraine's defense in this war that is determining whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will succeed in expanding the zone of ruins in Europe and the world.

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office