Jammin Digital Wins Creative Mandate For Anytime Fitness

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Jammin Digital, a creative marketing agency, is thrilled to announce that it has bagged the social and creative mandate for Anytime Fitness India.



Anytime Fitness India, with its widespread network of gyms, has appointed Jammin Digital to spearhead its digital marketing initiatives. This partnership signifies a significant step for the brand in enhancing its online presence, engaging with its audience effectively, and expanding its reach in the competitive fitness industry.



"We are honored and excited to have been chosen as the creative partner for Anytime Fitness India," said Baani Chugh, Founder of Jammin Digital. "This partnership represents a fantastic opportunity for us to leverage our expertise in creative marketing to support the brand in achieving its goals of empowering individuals to lead healthier lives."



As part of the mandate, Jammin Digital is accountable for strategizing, developing, and implementing a comprehensive digital strategy tailored to Anytime Fitness India's objectives. This partnership will incorporate innovative social media campaigns, targeted advertising, content creation, and ORM to enhance user experience.



"Anytime Fitness is driven by our passion for making India healthy.", said Vikas Jain, Managing Director, Anytime Fitness India. "We offer an inclusive place for individuals to enrich their lifestyle through health and fitness. We aim to provide the utmost convenience, flexibility, supportive community, and expert guidance. To make a more powerful impact digitally, we have appointed Jammin Digital. With their proven creative approach and track record, we aim to deliver impactful digital campaigns." This collaboration promises to bring fresh and exciting digital experiences to the audience of Anytime Fitness.



About Jammin Digital



Jammin Digital is a creative studio specializing in digital solutions for businesses across various industries. With a focus on creativity, innovation, and results-driven strategies, Jammin Digital helps brands thrive in the digital landscape.



About Anytime Fitness



Anytime Fitness is a global fitness franchise with over 5500 clubs worldwide, having a presence in 40+ countries and 7 continents. The leading fitness chain provides a convenient and accessible fitness solution for individuals of all fitness levels and age. Dedicated to making fitness accessible to everyone, Anytime Fitness offers 24/7 access to state-of-the-art equipment, certified trainers, and an engaging community for people to achieve their fitness goals. Emphasizing Anytime Fitness India, it possesses more than 130 clubs PAN-India. It is a supportive community that cultivates a motivating environment, encouraging each member to lead an active lifestyle, anytime and anywhere.

