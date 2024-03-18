'Tiger Triumph-24': Bilateral Exercise Between India, US Commences

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) A bilateral tri-Service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise between India and the US 'Tiger Triumph-24' commenced on Monday, a Navy official said.

The 'Tiger Triumph-24' exercise will continue on the Eastern Seaboard till March 31.

The officials said that the Indian Navy Ships with integral helicopters and landing crafts embarked, Indian Navy aircraft, Indian Army personnel and vehicles and Indian Air Force aircraft and helicopters along with the Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT) will participate in the exercise.

The US would be represented by US Navy Ships with embarked troops of the US Marine Corps and US Army. The exercise is aimed at developing interoperability for conducting HADR operations and refine the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to enable rapid and smooth coordination between forces of both countries.

“The Harbour Phase is scheduled from 18 to 25 March. Personnel from both navies would participate in Training Visits, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, Sports Events and Social interactions. On completion of the Harbour Phase, the ships, with the troops embarked, would sail for the Sea Phase and undertake Maritime, Amphibious and HADR operations in accordance with injected situations,” the navy said.

The Navy said that the joint exercise is being organised in consonance with the established partnership between India and the US. The Joint exercise would culminate with a closing ceremony on completion of the sea phase.