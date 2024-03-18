Russia To Scrap Contracts Of Nepalese Nationals Who Joined Russian Army: Deputy Nepal PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Kathmandu, March 18 (IANS) Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, has said that Moscow has consented to cancel the contracts with Nepalese nationals who have joined the Russian Army, and efforts are on to bring them back to the country.

The statement came just days after seven more Nepalese nationals serving in the Russian Army reportedly died in the past week, taking the total number of casualties to 19.

Responding to questions raised in the meeting of the House of Representatives, Shrestha said Russia has given its "in-principle consent" to cancel the contracts with the Nepali nationals, My Republica newspaper reported on Monday.

"The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that it has agreed in principle to assist those who have joined the army to cancel their contracts. However, its modality is yet to be decided," Shrestha, who is also the Foreign Minister of Nepal, said.

"The Nepali Embassy in Moscow is constantly following up on this. Photos of those held captive in Ukraine have been released. Efforts are being made to bring them back to Nepal," he added.

Hundreds of youths from the Himalayan nation have joined the Russian Army through illegal channels, with many losing lives and several others reported missing or out of contact.

Earlier this month, Shrestha also spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov even as he asked Russia to share a list of Nepalese citizens serving the Russian Army.

As per media reports, Shrestha has expressed his willingness to visit Moscow to understand how Nepalese nationals were duped into joining the Russian Army.

Nepal has repeatedly requested Russia to refrain from admitting its nationals into the Russian Army and has asked for assistance in repatriating those who have already joined the country's forces to fight its war with Ukraine.

Last year, the police in Nepal cracked down on several travel agents and arrested 18 people on charges of human trafficking and forgery.