United States Flexible Packaging Market Size Is Projected To Exhibit Growth Rate 4.69% CAGR During 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the United States flexible packaging market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.69% during 2024-2032.

The report has segmented the market by product type (printed rollstock, preformed bags and pouches, and others), raw material (plastic, paper, aluminium foil, cellulose), printing technology (flexography, rotogravure, digital, and others), application (food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others), and region.

Request to Get the Sample Report : https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-flexible-packaging-market/requestsample

United States Flexible Packaging Market Growth:

The United States flexible packaging market is witnessing significant growth, primarily propelled by evolving consumer preferences and the increasing demand for convenient, lightweight, and durable packaging solutions. Furthermore, the escalating need for flexible packaging, such as pouches and bags, in the food and beverage industry, owing to their long shelf life and ability to maintain product quality, is also contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, the rising awareness about sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions is providing a positive outlook to the market. Additionally, the advancement in packaging technology, such as improved barrier properties and innovative designs, is enhancing product appeal and functionality, which is further stimulating market growth.

United States Flexible Packaging Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type Insights:



Printed Rollstock

Preformed Bags and Pouches Others

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the product type. This includes printed rollstock, preformed bags and pouches, and others.

Breakup by Raw Material Insights:



Plastic

Paper

Aluminium Foil Cellulose

A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on raw material have also been provided in the report. This includes plastic, paper, aluminium foil, and cellulose.

Breakup by Printing Technology Insights:



Flexography

Rotogravure

Digital Others

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on printing technology. This includes flexography, rotogravure, digital, and others.

Breakup by Application Insights:



Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on applications have also been provided in the report. This includes food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others.

Breakup by Regional Insights:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include the Northeast, Midwest, South, and West.

United States Flexible Packaging Market Trends:

Apart from this, the ongoing innovation in material science, aiming to enhance the performance of flexible packaging while reducing its environmental impact, is also propelling the growth of the United States flexible packaging market. Additionally, the integration of digital printing technology with flexible packaging to enable more personalized and efficient production processes is also stimulating market growth.

Moreover, the introduction of smart and intelligent packaging solutions, which offer features like traceability and tamper-evidence, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the rising application of flexible packing in the expanding pharmaceutical industry for better protection and extended shelf life of healthcare products is anticipated to propel the growth of the United States flexible packaging market in the coming years.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163