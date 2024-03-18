Automotive Aluminum Market To Reach US$ 59.6 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Automotive Aluminum Market Report by Product Form (Cast Aluminum, Rolled Aluminum, Extruded Aluminum), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)), Application (Powertrain, Chassis and Suspension, Car Body), and Region 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the automotive aluminum market report .

Automotive Aluminum Market Analysis:

The global automotive aluminum market size reached US$ 30.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 59.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Automotive Aluminum Industry:

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs):

The surge in electric vehicle (EV) production is a significant driver for the automotive aluminum market. Aluminum is instrumental in EVs, for lightweighting and also for its role in heat dissipation in battery packs, electric motors, and power electronics. The lightweight nature of aluminum is particularly beneficial for EVs as it helps extend the driving range per charge, a critical factor for consumer acceptance and market growth of electric vehicles. As the global automotive industry accelerates its shift towards electrification, the demand for aluminum is expected to increase, given its ability to contribute to the overall efficiency, performance, and sustainability of EVs. This trend is supported by governmental policies promoting EV adoption, technological advancements in aluminum production, and the automotive industry's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

Increasing Emphasis on Fuel Efficiency:

The automotive industry is under significant pressure to meet stringent fuel efficiency and emission standards set by governments worldwide. Aluminum, being lighter than steel, plays a crucial role in reducing the overall weight of vehicles, thereby enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing CO2 emissions. Lightweight materials such as aluminum enable automakers to design vehicles that consume less fuel and emit fewer greenhouse gases without compromising safety or performance. This shift is driven by regulatory mandates like the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards in the United States and the European Union's emissions targets, which are compelling automakers to incorporate more aluminum to construct lighter, more fuel-efficient vehicles with lower environmental footprints.

Technological Advancements:

The development of new aluminum alloys and manufacturing techniques has significantly expanded the applications of aluminum in the automotive sector. These advancements have resulted in stronger, more durable aluminum materials that can replace heavier steel components, even in critical structural areas of vehicles. High-strength aluminum alloys, combined with innovative forming and joining technologies, have enabled the production of automotive parts that meet stringent safety and performance standards. Furthermore, the continuous improvement in aluminum processing technologies has made aluminum a more cost-effective option, encouraging its increased adoption in automotive manufacturing. Automakers are leveraging these materials to reduce weight and improve fuel economy and also to enhance vehicle durability, longevity, and resistance to corrosion.

Top Companies in the Automotive Aluminum Industry:



Alcoa Inc.

Novelis

Rio Tinto Alcan

Constellium

BHP

AMG Advanced Metallurgical

UACJ Corporation

Norsk Hydro ASA

Dana Holding Corporation

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG

Jindal Aluminium

Kaiser Aluminum

Lorin Industries

Tenneco Inc.

ElringKlinger AG ThermoTec Automotive

Automotive Aluminum Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Form:





Cast Aluminum



Die Casting



Permanent Mold Casting

Sand Casting

Rolled Aluminum



Aluminum Plate



Aluminum Sheet

Aluminum Foil Extruded Aluminum

Cast aluminum dominates the market as it creates complex shapes and is used for components like engine casings and transmission housings.



By Vehicle Type:





Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Passenger cars hold the largest market share as automotive aluminum is used to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

By Application:



Powertrain



Pistons



Engine Blocks



Fuel Systems



Heat Shields

Heat Exchangers

Chassis and Suspension



Suspension Parts



Wheels



Steering Systems

Brake Systems

Car Body



Body Structure



Roof and Trim



Car Interiors Hang-On Parts

Powertrain holds the largest market share as aluminum is utilized in powertrain of vehicles due to its high strength-to-weight ratio and heat dissipation properties.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the automotive aluminum market is attributed to the rising presence of various aluminum production companies.

Global Automotive Aluminum Market Trends:

Presently, the growing market share of electric vehicles is influencing the automotive aluminum sector. EV manufacturers prioritize lightweight materials to extend driving range and improve overall efficiency. Aluminum is extensively used in electric vehicle components such as battery enclosures, chassis, and structural elements. As the EV market expands, so does the demand for aluminum in automotive applications. Besides, sustainability concerns are driving automakers and aluminum suppliers to focus on recycling and sustainability practices. Aluminum is highly recyclable, with significant energy savings compared to primary production. Consequently, manufacturers are increasingly incorporating recycled aluminum into their production processes to reduce environmental impact and meet sustainability goals.

