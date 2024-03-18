Senegal government resets election date following conflict

(MENAFN) Senegal's government has reversed its decision to postpone the presidential election until December, opting instead to hold the crucial vote on March 24. The move comes after the February announcement of the delay sparked violent clashes in the West African nation.



Government spokesman Abdou Karim Fofana stated that the decision to reschedule the election was prompted by a mandate from the Senegalese Constitutional Council, emphasizing the necessity to conduct the vote as soon as possible.



President Macky Sall has also made significant changes within his administration, forming a "new government" and appointing Interior Minister Sidiki Kaba as the successor to Prime Minister Amadou Ba. This strategic move enables Ba, the ruling coalition's presidential candidate, to dedicate his efforts to the electoral campaign.



The decision to postpone the election initially arose from a ruling by Senegal's top election authority, the Constitutional Council, which invalidated a new law and rescheduled the voting from February 25 to December. President Sall justified the delay as a means to resolve a dispute between the judiciary and lawmakers concerning the exclusion of key opposition figures from the electoral list. However, the decision was met with widespread outrage, leading to clashes between police and protesters and raising concerns in the coup-prone West African region.



Critics, including many of the opposition candidates, condemned the delay as an "institutional coup" and viewed it as an attempt to prolong Sall's rule, which is set to end on April 2. They argued that the election should take place before the president's term expires. Despite efforts to propose an earlier schedule, such as the proposed date of June 2 following a national dialogue, the court rejected these alternatives, prompting the government to revert to the original election date of March 24.

