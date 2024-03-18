UK PM contentious proposal to deport thousands of asylum seekers to Rwanda before the next general election ignites firestorm of criticism

(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's contentious proposal to deport thousands of asylum seekers to Rwanda before the next general election has ignited a firestorm of criticism, with accusations of violating international human rights standards. Despite being deemed illegal by the United Kingdom's highest court, Sunak and his Conservative government are pushing forward with the plan, facing significant opposition in both the House of Lords and Commons.



The initiative is part of a broader strategy by successive Conservative administrations spanning over a decade to crack down on illegal migration, with the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union in 2016 further fueling efforts to regain control of British borders. Sunak's determination to address voter concerns about the influx of asylum seekers arriving on British shores comes amid preparations for the upcoming general election, scheduled no later than January 2025.



Against this backdrop, a recent United Kingdom Parliament report sheds light on the fluctuating numbers of asylum seekers crossing the English Channel via small boats since 2018.



Despite a decline from the previous year, with nearly 30,000 arrivals recorded in 2023 compared to 45,756 in the prior year, the issue remains contentious. As of the current year, over 2,500 asylum seekers have arrived illegally on Britain's coast, underscoring the ongoing challenges facing the United Kingdom government in managing migration flows while upholding human rights principles.

